Unification (FUND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,179.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Unification has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Unification has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $62,179.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00671977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027903 BTC.

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

