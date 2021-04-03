UniLayer (LAYER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.76 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $31.76 million and $1.17 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00332163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.73 or 0.00775969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

