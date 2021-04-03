UniLend Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.72 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $36.11 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00004038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00671513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027163 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

