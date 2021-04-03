UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $2.43 on Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, UniLend has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $37.31 million and $6.29 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00004064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00681193 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027979 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.