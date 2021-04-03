Unistake Reaches Market Cap of $23.28 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $681,514.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,449,864 tokens. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

Buying and Selling Unistake

