Uniswap (UNI) Hits One Day Volume of $908.03 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion and approximately $908.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $29.82 or 0.00051405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 122.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,094,155 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

