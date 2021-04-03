United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 3,158 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

