United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 6,090 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last three months.

CG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

