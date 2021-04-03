United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 34,563 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,688 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.