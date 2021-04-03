United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 26,507 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 208,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 901,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,539 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 430,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,342,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 142,529 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

