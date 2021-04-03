United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Paul John Balson purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $86.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

