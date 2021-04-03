United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.