United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 395,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 674,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 312,414 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $11,815,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

