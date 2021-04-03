United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.