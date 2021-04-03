United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,418.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,256.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,196.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $757.18 and a 12 month high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

