United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

IBDT stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.