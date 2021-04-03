United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HP by 97.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

HP stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.