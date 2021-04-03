United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after buying an additional 520,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Allstate by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after buying an additional 421,437 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

