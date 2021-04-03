United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

OTIS opened at $69.26 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

