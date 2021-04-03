United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

