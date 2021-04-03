United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

