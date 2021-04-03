United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,179,000 after purchasing an additional 554,859 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 160,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

