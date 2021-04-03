United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

IYG stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $95.35 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.45.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

