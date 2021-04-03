United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 717.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

