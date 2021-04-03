United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $331.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $207.18 and a one year high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.