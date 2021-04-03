United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

