United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Intrusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTZ. CWM LLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Also, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $735,991 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.16 million, a P/E ratio of -148.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

