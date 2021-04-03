United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,514 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $103.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $106.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39.

