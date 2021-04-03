United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Clorox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Clorox by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.64.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

