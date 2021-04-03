United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

ATVI opened at $95.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

