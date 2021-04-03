United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 20,470 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $321,391. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

