United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

