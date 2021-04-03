United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.42 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

