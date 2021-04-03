United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ASML by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $637.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $570.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.62. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $639.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.