United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

