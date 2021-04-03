United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 56,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.45% of Willdan Group worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $41,883.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $29,886.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $520.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.