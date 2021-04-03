United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,580 shares of company stock worth $29,990,199 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

