United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,052 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $138.27 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

