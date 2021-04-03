Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.96% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $114.23. The firm has a market cap of $966.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

