UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.52 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00053323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00675587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027735 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.