UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $2.75 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00003527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.00341443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004105 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

