uPlexa Hits Market Cap of $940,956.25 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. uPlexa has a market cap of $940,956.25 and approximately $1,128.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

