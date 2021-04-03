Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.46 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $15.62 or 0.00027279 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $156.22 million and $20.46 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00670863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

