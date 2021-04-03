Urus Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $18.49 or 0.00031899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $8.69 million and $955,631.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00302077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00742176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026938 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015312 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

