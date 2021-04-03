USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.62 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.62 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.21 or 0.03556604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024195 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 10,819,032,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,597,908,243 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

