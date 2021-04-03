USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00317047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.00758282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001546 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.