USDK Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $29.01 million and $160.52 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00298069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.05 or 0.00754649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00027970 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015324 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.