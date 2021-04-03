USDX [Lighthouse] Market Cap Reaches $7.21 Million (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $177.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,622.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.76 or 0.00950597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.00389337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018907 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001436 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

