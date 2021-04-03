USDX [Lighthouse] Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 53.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $181.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,668.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $584.96 or 0.00980351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00410686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00059311 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001035 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019118 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001385 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

