USDX [Lighthouse] Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 53.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $181.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,668.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $584.96 or 0.00980351 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00410686 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00059311 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001035 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019118 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001385 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
