USDx stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,010.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.49 or 0.00935146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00381163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00056875 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017698 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001430 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

